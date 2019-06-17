UNM students participating in this year’s Spaceport America Cup

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An international rocket competition blasts off in New Mexico this week, and for the first time, UNM students are taking part.

This year’s Spaceport America Cup is bringing more than 120 teams of college students from around the globe, to show off their rocket-building skills. A dozen students from UNM’s Lobo Launch Team will be among them, competing to send their rocket 10,000 feet in the air.

Other teams are aiming to hit 30,000 feet. The competition is Tuesday through Saturday at Spaceport America.