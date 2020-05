ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trio of University of New Mexico students impressed the NFL on a big stage. Each year, the league organizes the Big Data Bowl, which is a football analytics competition involving college students.

UNM graduate students Brandon Deflon, Kellin Rumsey, and Zach Stuart teamed up to predict the outcome of rushing plays. They presented their data to all 32 teams and finished as one of three finalists behind a Harvard team that was named the grand finalist.