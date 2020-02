ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing the University of New Mexico for a sustainable design project.

The EPA is awarding a student design team from the university a $25,000 grant to create a sidewalk. The team has come up with an idea that would use recycled materials to build sidewalks.

The agency also awarded a grant to Fort Lewis College in Durango for a portable bacteria detection system for water supplies.