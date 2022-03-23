ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a brother-sister duo that stole the hearts of thousands of New Mexicans. When News 13 first reported on Mackenzie in 2019, the then high school senior had just become her brother Michael’s full-time caretaker.

Mackenzie is now pursuing a dream with the goal of helping others.

Pictures are all Mackenzie and Michael have left of their mom and dad, both passing away unexpectedly when the brother and sister were still in high school. “We all just look so happy,” says Mackenzie.” And we look so happy.”

“If I had to describe these past two years, it would definitely be hectic but amazing and beautiful all in one,” says Mackenzie.

Then, she became Michael’s full-time caregiver, putting a normal teenager’s life on the back burner. Her sacrifices, paying off. “He graduated high school, which was a huge accomplishment for him, but also for me too because it was nice to recognize that I’m doing a good job,” Mackenzie says. “I’m getting him through school without our parents.”

Mackenzie did not stop tending to her own goals either. She’s now a UNM student, pursuing a nursing degree. “My mother was going to be a nurse and my grandmother, her mother, was a nurse – so it kind of runs in the family,” she says.

Mackenzie says her main passion is helping others. But the now 20-year-old also got into modeling as a way to take some time for herself. “I feel like if you can’t be the best you, how can you be the best for somebody else? So, I think this is definitely an outlet for me,” Mackenzie says.

It was one of the photographers who captured her beauty, who told her about a way to show what she’s really about. “I just want to make sure I can represent it in a platform where I can show perseverance and strength and just be a role model for young children,” she says.

Mackenzie is now running to be Miss New Mexico, hoping her story can shine a light on the caregiving and autism communities. “I just love helping people and I think it would be great to have other people help people and share that experience so that other people can do the same,” says Mackenzie.

Because while the last several years haven’t been easy, Mackenzie hopes her family’s story will help inspire others to keep going too.

The Miss New Mexico Pageant takes place in Las Cruces in early June. Mackenzie is accepting donations towards her Miss New Mexico run through a GoFundMe campaign. If anyone would like to sponsor Mackenzie, they can do so through her Facebook page.