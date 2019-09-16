UNM student creates New Mexico-inspired app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There’s a new app that highlights all the best parts of New Mexico and it was created by a University of New Mexico student.

Our chile, the Balloon Fiesta, and unique landscapes from the bosque to the Sandias are what some people would say make New Mexico. It’s also the focus of a new cellphone app.

“This small app can highlight things people don’t really know about our state,” said Leonardo Pereda, the creator of the app.

Globo is a racing app, your mode of transportation, a balloon. Your goal, to collect chiles without hitting obstacles like tumbleweeds and birds.

Pereda spent his winter break last year, creating graphics and programming the game.

“My family went on vacation to Mexico, but I decided to stay back and work on it,” said Pereda.

He says it wasn’t easy, and it took a lot of his time. When it was finally ready to submit to the app store, he hit an obstacle of his own.

“When I first submitted it I thought it was done, but it was denied because there were some bugs in it,” said Pereda.

But by April, it was released. Pereda says there have only been about 100 downloads, but he explains he didn’t do it for the downloads, rather the experience and the love of New Mexico.

Pereda will graduate in December. He says he plans to eventually update the game, creating new balloons, obstacles, and landscapes.