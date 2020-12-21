UNM student completes acts of kindness in honor of grandmother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico student is thanking everyone who helped her spread kindness and it’s all part of her mission to honor her grandmother. Last month, KRQE News 13 told you about Paris McKenzie when she found out her “Nan” developed cancer.

She raised money to take her on one last trip. McKenzie also decided to do one good deed every year of her Nan’s life by the end of the year.

She has reached her goal of 68 acts of kindness but says she’s not done yet. “It really does mean the world, I’ve got 68 now, but I’ll try and to continue to do them,” said McKenzie.

