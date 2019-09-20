UNM student banned from campus after guns found in dorm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico senior has now been banned from campus while the school figures out what to do with him. He was arrested Wednesday night after police received a tip from another student.

Students who live just a few doors down from the man say they are terrified. But police say they don’t feel he’s a threat.

Residents at UNM’s Alvarado Hall say they have see Steven Do around, “He was really reserved to himself he would always be on his phone he would never look up like make eye contact,” a student said.

The 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday after campus police found two 9mm handguns and a semiautomatic rifle in his dorm room.

Students who live in the dorm say the discovery has them on edge.

“We really don’t know what his intentions are, but if his intentions are bad that’s kind of really close…just a couple doors down. Anything could happen,” a student said.

According to the criminal complaint, officers got a tip that Do had been getting gun parts in the mail. “We made a knock and talk and spoke to the student, he gave us permission to enter his dorm room and we found a couple of fire arms,” said Lt. Trace Peck.

University Police say Do also took them to an off-site storage facility where he keeps other weapons. Despite that, police say they don’t feel the senior is a threat.

“He’s just a firearm enthusiast. Didn’t mean anything by having the firearms. He made the mistake of having those firearms on campus, but he’s kind of a firearms enthusiast and a history buff,” Lt. Peck said.

But students have their concerns. “If he was away from campus it would be better. It has always been school policy to not have any fire arms,” a student said.

Do is over 19 and he’s not a felon, so he’s allowed to own guns. He just can’t have them on campus. He could still be expelled.

Do was in and out of jail because this was a petty misdemeanor. Had this happened on an elementary, middle or high school campus, this would be a felony crime.

City councilor Pat Davis, who just introduced a couple of gun bills Wednesday, said it may be time to toughen up the law for guns on college campuses.

“A lot has changed in the decades that New Mexico’s laws were written. Maybe there was a good reason to carve universities out and make them different…the fact is these are targets for mass shootings around the country,” Davis said.