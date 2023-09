ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in three years, artwork from University of New Mexico students will be on display at Metro Court.

Metro Court will formally unveil the artwork during a gala Wednesday evening from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.

The courthouse has displayed student-created artwork since 2007 but put it on hold during the pandemic.

The artwork will remain at Metro Court for the next two years before a new collection will go up.