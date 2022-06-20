ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is taking action after a shooting at Lobo Village for the second weekend in a row. This comes amid growing concern among students and their families. “UNM is a great school and my son likes the school. but we’re just not sure about where he’s living now. You know, I’m scared for him,” said parent Raquel Baca-Tompson.

Photos sent to KRQE News 13 by a student show a window shot out and bullet holes in the wall. The university sent out an alert saying they were investigating shots fired at around 2:26 Sunday morning. They cleared the scene at around 5 a.m. UNM Police and APD both responded.

Details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but Baca-Tompson’s son lives at Lobo Village. She says she got a notification saying no one was hurt. The latest shooting is once again bringing up questions about security. “They need to find a way to make sure this never happens again. What’s the answer, I guess I’m not sure, but as a parent, maybe they need police presence there,” Baca-Tompson said.

A university spokesperson says they will be putting in place additional safety measures including more patrols. Only residents will be allowed in. They will also have more security overnight. UNM says they will also work to find more permanent ways to make the complex safer.

The changes come after the second shooting within a week at the complex. Last Saturday night, students say a party got out of hand. Non-students crashed that party and police were called. Before they arrived, shots rang out, leaving bullet holes in cars and the walls of the complex. No one was hurt in either shooting.