ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has created the UNM 5K Commuter Club. The club is open to any UNM student, staff, or faculty who commutes to UNM on a bicycle. The club is in support of the UNM 2040 goal of sustainability.

The club aims to have each member commute 5,174 miles to and from UNM at their own pace. That number is pulled from UNM’s elevation of 5,174 feet. Participants must track their mileage on Strava, Map My Ride, or Ride with GPS.

Benefits of Joining

Free basic bike tune-up

2 scratch-off UNM parking passes

Free UNM 5K t-shirt

10% off all merchandise, extended services, and tune-up classes at the UNM Outdoor Adventure Center

Limited edition sticker for completing the challenge

Free basic bike tune-up every 1000 miles, along with 2 single-day parking passes

Prices range from $35 for UNM students, to $50 for faculty and staff – tuition remission eligible. Registration will be available in person on Apr. 20 at the UNM Sustainability Expo. At the expo, participants can pick up a t-shirt, schedule service, and register. Registration is also available online here.