UNM shows off new Physics & Astronomy building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 got a sneak peek at the University of New Mexico’s new state-of-the-art Physics and Astronomy building on Wednesday.

The new facility replaces a building from the 1950s, which Physics chair Richard Rand says has been outdated for about 20 years. He says the new facility is built according to the highest standards in the industry today.

It gives both students and researchers a place to do the kind of high-quality lab work that has been difficult in recent years.

“We had problems with vibrations, stray radiation control, dust, temperature control, you name it, and that really compromised what we could do,” Rand said.

Rand expects the facility to help more students to the department.