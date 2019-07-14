UNM showcases violin making course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The University of New Mexico is highlighting a one-of-a-kind course in violin making.

Students from many different majors use hand tools over the course of four-to-six semesters to complete their instrument. One former student who is now teaching the class says UNM is the only university in the country that lets students make and learn to play the violin.

“There’s a long, rich history of violin-playing in the southwest so you learn some of those traditional tunes,” said Klarissa Petti.

Petti says each violin is made up of about 60 pieces of wood and that the two violins she made as a student are worth thousands of dollars.