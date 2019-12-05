UNM settles lawsuit with alleged rape victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has settled a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was raped by a Lobo football player.

The woman says in 2016, Nias Martin raped her at Lobo Village. According to court documents, when police spoke with Martin he admitted the woman repeatedly told him “no” and “stop” while he was having sex with her.

The District Attorney’s office says it didn’t pursue charges because the woman declined to take part in the case, withdrew from UNM, and moved out of state. But the woman claims she was retaliated against by Martin’s teammates and UNM took months to investigate the allegations.

The lawsuit also claimed when head football coach Bob Davie found out about the alleged rape, he instructed his team to protect Martin and “get some dirt” on the woman. That, in part, led to Davie’s suspension from the team for 30 days.

The woman’s attorney says they reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount, and his client is looking forward to moving on with her life.