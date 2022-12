ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico (UNM) is getting ready to unveil bold new signage. It will mark the southeast corner of the campus.

The university shared a video of crews lowering a sculpture of the UNM logo into place. It overlooked the busy intersection of Central and Girard. For now, the sign is covered and fenced off.

The new sign is a part of a $430,000 project to beautify that piece of campus bordering Nob Hill with new infrastructure and landscaping.