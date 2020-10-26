UNM selects new design for seal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has decided on a new seal. The old seal came under fire for being insensitive to Native Americans in New Mexico.

The university came up with five designs to choose from. A design featuring a Lobo in front of the university earned the most votes in the university’s contest, but the Academic Student Affairs and Research Committee selected a different design, calling it the superior choice. Officials said it would reflect the university better on diplomas and graduation apparel.