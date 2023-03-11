The University of New Mexico could finally be lifting its COVID vaccine mandates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico (UNM) has been selected for a pedestrian safety center. Funds for the center are sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

UNM was picked as a location for a new center to study how to reduce traffic fatalities. They’ll receive $2 million a year for five years for the project.

Civil engineers are leading the project to find ways to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

New Mexico averages a high number of pedestrian deaths which makes it a prime place for research.

“While many pedestrian, bicyclist issues are in urban areas, there’s also a focus on rural areas. So New Mexico really has a mix of both where we’re really going to focus on Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, metro areas, but we’re also going to focus on rural areas too,” said Assistant Professor Nick Ferenchak.

UNM will lead the research and work with four other universities on the project.