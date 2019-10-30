UNM sees significant drop in campus drinking citations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows almost every type of crime on the University of New Mexico’s campus is holding steady or going down. One of the biggest drops is the number of students caught drinking in the dorms.

“We’re obviously doing something right there. We want to keep those numbers down if not even lower,” said Rob Burford, UNM’s Director of Compliance.

UNM’s annual Clery Report shows the number of liquor law referrals dropped from 316 in 2017 to 191 in 2018.

“It is a pretty drastic drop. One of the first things I thought was, ‘are we counting this correctly?'” said Burford.

Burford says the numbers are correct, but they don’t quite have an explanation for them.

“I don’t know if they’re drinking less. It’s potentially possible,” said Burford.

One factor Burford says could be leading to the drop, is not as many big parties compared to years past.

“I know there was a number of large parties where there was multiple, double-digit numbers were documented for having alcohol,” said Burford.

Another possibility is fewer students are living on campus. Resident life leaders say that lets RA’s (resident advisors) deal with a smaller number of students.

“If you’re making better connections and reaching out to students in a different way hopefully that’s driving, or deterring, bad behavior,” said Megan Chibanga, Associate Director for Resident Life.

Though, some students believe a big reason is simply, drinking isn’t as popular among students anymore.

“I think drinking’s gotten progressively less popular among a lot of people compared to other stuff like marijuana,” said freshman, Jackson.

One of the only crimes on campus that did go in this year’s report was rape. It jumped from 18 to 24. Burford credits that to more resources on campus that make students feel more comfortable coming forward.

