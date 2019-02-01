UNM screens film that explores the struggle of stuttering

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An award-winning documentary written by a New Mexican will be screened in Albuquerque.

"When I Stutter" created by John Gomez highlights the emotional impact stuttering has on a diverse group of people. Stories told by the film's participants run the gamut of human emotion, some are dark, some funny and others triumphant.

You can watch the seven award winner at George Pearl Hall on the University of New Mexico's campus on Feb. 22.

Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion with people who stutter and speech-language professionals from the Albuquerque-area.

Tickets are free, but donations are being accepted to help support the Albuquerque Chapter of the National Stuttering Association. Seating is limited, click here to order tickets.