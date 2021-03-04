UNM School of Engineering takes first place in electric car competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of University of New Mexico engineers came out on top in an electric car competition. UNM’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers recently competed in the FSAE Knowledge Event featuring 142 teams. UNM’s team placed first in the electric vehicle category and fourth in the internal combustion category. Professor John Russell says UNM was the only school to finish in the top ten for both categories.

According to a UNM Newsroom article, the EV competitors included 10 of the top 11 engineering schools in the country, including Caltech; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Carnegie Mellon; University of California, Berkeley; Georgia Tech; and Purdue University.

In the same UNM Newsroom article, the contests focused on presentation, with teams emphasizing the unique integration of the FSAE program into the engineering curriculum as an alternative senior design program.

“The presentation was clear and focused on the structure of the program, and the organization flowed well. The focus this year was on the more ‘soft skills,’ including communication and teamwork. I appreciated how your program considers the demographics of your state/region when creating programs. The presenters were very professional; it was clear there was a focus on teamwork and that you are building strong relationships with your community. Overall, yours was a very well-done presentation,” said one of the EV contest judges about the UNM team, in a UNM Newsroom article.