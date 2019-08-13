UNM researchers win grant to improve Native American health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grant awarded to local researchers will help save Native Americans from kidney disease.

University of New Mexico professor Dr. Raj Shah and his team found that Native Americans have higher death rates from kidney disease than other races, but it’s still unclear why.

Now, thanks to a $3.5 million grant from the National Institute of Health, Shah and his research team will be able to look into the disparity. They’ll work with patients on the Zuni Pueblo and at a tribal health center in Albuquerque.