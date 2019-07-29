UNM researcher leading the way in 5G technology

A researcher at UNM is helping pave the way for how users and their smartphones work with the latest 5G cellular network.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico are working on the latest smartphone technology. It will change the way you search the web and even save your phone’s battery.

At the top of your phone’s screen, it likely says 4G, LTE, or even 3G. Soon, that will change to 5G and UNM researchers say that will affect how you use smartphones and other devices, and they hope to make the process easier.

“We think the 5G networks will actually enable the users to dynamically use the available bandwidth we have nowadays in the available 4G systems and at the same time, be able to save their resources like their mobile phone’s battery or the bandwidth that is available in the system so as to prolong the battery life of their devices and also more users will be able to communicate within the existing networks,” said Dr. Eirini-Eleni Tsiropoulou, an assistant professor in UNM’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Department.

The technology is rapidly expanding and with that fast growth, it’s been harder for devices and the people who use them to keep up with how the new network works. UNM is now getting more graduate students in on researching this new technology in an environment they call the “Proton Lab.” It’s creating solutions to save people money and even pave the way for UNM to work directly with big networks.

“The expected findings in the developments of this grant have the potential to lay a solid theoretical foundation for a network design framework and attract industrial partners to collaborate with Proton Lab,” said Tsiropoulou.

UNM’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering says this advanced research is paid for by a two-year grant from the National Science Foundation. The prestigious $175,000 is one of only a few dozen given out each year.