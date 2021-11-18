UNM researcher awarded grant to study aphasia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A researcher at the University of New Mexico was awarded a major grant for groundbreaking research. Jessica Richardson, an associate professor of Speech and Hearing Sciences has been awarded a five-year $2 million grant.

It will help her study treatments and interventions for those who have a language disorder after suffering a stroke. Right now, there is a lack of treatment and Richarson says there is room for improvement, something she hopes to do with the grant.

For more information, visit news.unm.edu/news/unm-researcher-awarded-2-million-grant-to-use-brain-stimulation-to-help-treat-aphasia.

