UNM releases digital archives of sports videos dating back to 1947

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for March Madness, the University of New Mexico is taking a trip down memory lane, showcasing some of the school’s top sports moments all the way back to the 1940s. “The UNM archives has sports films from 16mm to VHS, beta cam, cassettes,” says University Archivist Portia Vescio. The UNM Sports History Digital Archive includes more than 300 videos spanning from 1947 to 2004. It features clips from practices and game footage.

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams are featured, along with baseball, swimming, and tennis. Of course, there is plenty of footage of Lobo football. You’ll even find a bowl game appearance and some Brian Urlacher game footage. “It helps bring people together to have these videos out there,” Vescio says.

University Archivist Portia Vescio says it took more than five years to get all the film digitized and organized online. “Once you have the materials in the digital format then you have to describe them so that people can find what they are,” Vescio says.

Vescio also says having all these videos in one place is a great way to connect with old and new Lobo fans. “Alumni wanting to share their games with their families. Or just people wanting to see how things have changed,” Vescio says.

The collection also includes clips of the 1997 Lobo men’s basketball team preparing for the NCAA tournament and clips of their game against the Louisville Cardinals.