UNM regent instrumental in creation of new Movement Disorders Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time University of New Mexico regent is getting a permanent honor at the university.

Jamie Koch was behind the push to establish a new Movement Disorders Center at the university. Well, it’s now happening and it will bear his name.

The facility will be constructed on UNM’s North Campus. Koch, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three years ago, lobbied lawmakers to create the center after learning patients were waiting up to nine months to see one of two UNM neurologists.

An estimated 3,000 New Mexicans are living with the condition.