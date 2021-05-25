UNM receives $500,000 grant to develop software for astronomical research

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has been awarded a grant for $500,000 to develop software that can collect data from astronomical telescopes. The National Science Foundation awarded the university the three-year grant.

The software, Bifrost, will use Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) that are used in games on computer displays. “We are developing software that takes advantage of these same GPUs for capturing and processing data from astronomical telescopes,” said UNM Department of Physics and Astronomy Professor Greg Taylor. “This allows us to benefit from all the years of effort spent developing these powerful computational tools.”

According to UNM’s website, it will allow researchers from the physics and astronomy department to work on researching with more flexibility. Research faculty from the department said the award will allow them to continue to develop Bifrost to make it more powerful and easier to use for other telescopes.