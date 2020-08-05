UNM ranks campus ‘glow ups’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has gone through some pretty remarkable transformations in its more than 130-year history. So UNM compiled a list of some of the top places that changed the most, for the better.

Everyone loves a good glow up. Urban Dictionary defines it as a mental, physical, and emotional transformation for the better. UNM is ranking its top five campus glow ups, “Its definitely a lot more polished,” says Bob Liberatore

Coming in at number five, Smith Plaza. from its beginnings as a commuter road. It’s now become a popular campus gathering spot. “They’ve redone the plaza which is nice. It feels nicer. It a much different experience than what I had,” Liberatore says.

Also on the list, the university’s first building, Hodgin Hall. It was built with red bricks back in 1892 and is now unrecognizable from its original design. “It really was redesigned to a pretty comprehensive level where it has a totally different expression,” University Architect Amy Coburn.

Hodgin Hall is known as the heart and soul of UNM and serves as the home for the alumni association. You also can’t miss the giant “U” outside of the building that lights up whenever there is an achievement in athletics, academics, or another occasion on campus.

Topping the glow up list is Johnson Center. The original Johnson Gym was built in 1957 and was where the Lobos played basketball until The Pit was built. Now it’s undergoing a major renovation adding a modern touch while keeping some of the history. “The interior of the building is going to be a big surprise once the building is open because it reveals the original 1957 original elevation,” Coburn says.

While things are far from normal on campus these days, the school plans to continue to look for ways to glow up to meet the needs of the time. “The way we use places will change moving forward and so we’re are going to be looking for how does it change, what’s a meaningful way to change,” Coburn says.

Zimmerman Library and the Farris Engineering Center also made the list. The pit was featured as an honorable mention. UNM says their capital planning leadership team prioritizes what buildings get updated or renovated.