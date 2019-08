ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico has earned a top spot on the highest-ranked universities in the world.

According to the latest study done by the Center for World University rankings, UNM is 276 out of 20,000 universities worldwide. This accounts for academics, quality, and research performance.

Nationally, UNM ranked 97 which is higher than universities such as Texas Tech, University of Oregon and the University of Oklahoma.