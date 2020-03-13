UNM property off the table for future homeless shelter location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is no longer interested in pursuing the empty lot they own off the I-25 Frontage Road for consideration as the possible site for Albuquerque’s homeless center, according to the City of Albuquerque.

“With UNM eliminated for the main site, our focus shifts to logistics at Lovelace or Coronado, or a combination of the sites, to meet the needs of the homeless population and our city as a whole,” said Carol Pierce, Family and Community Services Department Director in a news release.

In the same news release Friday, Mayor Tim Keller says the city is also convening a working group that includes UNM, county administrative leaders and elected officials to work out remaining details on a site, design, construction, and operation for the Gateway Center.

In February, the city of Albuquerque released its final report ranking the sites where the future 300-bed “Gateway Center” homeless shelter could be built.

Out of the three sites that came out on top in the city’s report, the University of New Mexico’s location near the Cancer Center ranked the highest. Coming in second and third place behind the UNM lot include the Coronado Park site and the Gibson Medical Center property near Kirtland Air Force Base.

