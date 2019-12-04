UNM promoting book written by wife of former athletic director Paul Krebs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is promoting a children’s book written by the wife of former athletic director Paul Krebs, who’s accused of stealing money from the university.

While she was a professor at the school, investigators believe she tried to help cover up the scandal. Her book is available at the UNM Bookstore, but people say its not a good look for the university.

From the duck pond to The Pit, children’s book “Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy Visit the University of New Mexico,” showcases some of the university’s most iconic locations and traditions. It’s also being promoted and sold by the university.

“It paints a very nice picture of the university, separate from the person who wrote it,” says Charles Owen.

College of Education Professor Marjori Krebs co-authored the book with her daughter.

“I’m just confused with UNM, more why they would be willing to sell the book,” says Madalyn Dankocsik.

Her husband is former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs. He’s charged with embezzlement, accused of stealing university money to go on expensive trips, sometimes with his wife Marjori.

“I wouldn’t want to buy it, you know, unless until I know for sure about what was going on and if she was involved,” says Marion Carrillo.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators believe Marjori made an anonymous donation to UNM in an attempt to make the scandal go away. The complaint says Krebs emailed instructions to his wife to hide the source of the donation.

“I don’t think we should judge her or her motives. I think it’s a really nice book and a really positive thing for UNM,” Owen says.

“It seems to me that maybe it’s not the best look for the university that’s already struggling with image and attendance. It probably isn’t the greatest choice,” Carrillo says.

KRQE News 13 asked Marjori Krebs if she thought it was appropriate for UNM to be promoting the book, but she avoided the question.

“We wrote this book to encourage children to become Lobo fans, to kindle their connection with UNM, and to support kids going to college,” Krebs says.

KRQE News 13 also reached out to UNM for comment. In a statement from the president’s office, a spokesman said Marjori Krebs is a valued faculty member and they are proud to make the book available in the UNM bookstore.

While Marjori Krebs is named in the criminal complaint, she was never charged. Paul Krebs does not have a trial date yet.