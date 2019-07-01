UNM program aims to assist with migrant health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials at the University of New Mexico are hard at work designing a program to help treat sick migrants. According to the Albuquerque Journal, they are working on training as part of their ECHO Program (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes).

The program is designed to provide healthcare services and expertise through video conference. This would allow health officials to reach outlying areas including migrant facilities at the border.

The University of New Mexico Hospital hopes to get the program up and running in the coming weeks.