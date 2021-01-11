UNM professor talks on the suspension of far-right app Parler

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three tech giants have suspended the far-right social media site, Parler, prompting an outcry from its fans. Communications experts say Amazon, Google, and Apple were well within their rights. “Google and Apple and Amazon are all independent private companies, they are not bound by the First Amendment; they have no obligation to allow or disallow anyone’s speech,” said University of New Mexico Professor and Chair of the Communications and Journalism Department David Weiss.

Weiss points out the First Amendment only related to the government’s ability to control speech. He also says what’s happening now raises important questions about our reliance on these tech companies. “I think this will lead to some really healthy discussions about what role do we want these tech companies to play in our political and public discourse?” Weiss said.

The company cited violent rhetoric as their reason for suspending Parler. For example, one recent post called for “systematically assassinating liberal leaders.” Parler is now suing Amazon.

