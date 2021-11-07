Sound of Success: Documentary highlights inspirational story of musician and UNM professor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local musician is hoping to inspire people to give their best through his story. Richard Antoine White is the principal tubist with the New Mexico Philharmonic who experienced homelessness while living as a child in Baltimore.

Now, as a tenured professor at UNM and the first African American in the world to receive a doctorate in music for tuba performance, he says his story will inspire people to give their best despite the circumstances they find themselves in.

“Whether you’re at an advantage or a disadvantage, my hope is to inspire everyone to just offer the world their very best. If I offer the world my very best and you offer the world your best, that has to equal something magnificent,” says White.

A short film about Richard’s life can be viewed at rawtubafilm.com.