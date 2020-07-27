UNM professor helping with research of Neanderthal bones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico professor is part of a team studying Neanderthal bones. Osbjorn Pearson works at UNM’s Department of Anthropology. He’s one of only a few researchers looking at fossilized foot bones known as ‘Amud 9.’

Archaeologists believe they are the remains of at least 15 Neanderthals found in the Amud Cave in Israel and are dated at tens of thousands of years old. Pearson has been in charge of measuring the bones, writing descriptions and then analyzing them.