UNM professor helping with research of Neanderthal bones

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico professor is part of a team studying Neanderthal bones. Osbjorn Pearson works at UNM’s Department of Anthropology. He’s one of only a few researchers looking at fossilized foot bones known as ‘Amud 9.’

Archaeologists believe they are the remains of at least 15 Neanderthals found in the Amud Cave in Israel and are dated at tens of thousands of years old. Pearson has been in charge of measuring the bones, writing descriptions and then analyzing them.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss