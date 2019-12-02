UNM professor creates new light display for downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A University of New Mexico professor is getting recognition for her part in a new project lighting up Albuquerque’s downtown.

Andrea Polli is known for melding art and technology into media installations and community projects. The latest one is called “City Bright” and is an interactive LED display in front of The Box performance space off of 2nd Street and Gold.

People say it’s bringing much-needed attention to downtown.

You can catch this artwork through December. The project was funded by the city’s temporary art program that gives local artists the chance to light up downtown this fall and winter.