UNM President delivers 2020 State of the University address

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s President, Garnett S. Stokes, gave her 2020 State of the University speech Thursday afternoon.

“As the University for New Mexico, we are improving, gathering momentum and making change to better serve our students and our state,” said Stokes.

Garnett Stokes says campus crime decreased in 2019, including a 40% decline in auto thefts. She attributes those numbers to increased surveillance and additional campus officers.

Stokes also says the success rate among students rose to 77%. Now, she’s pushing for affordable education and easier access.

“I expect a UNM diploma to be financially in reach,” said Stokes. “Opportunity is priceless but it shouldn’t be cost-prohibitive.”

The push comes after numbers showed a decline in enrollment in recent years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞