UNM President delivers 2020 State of the University address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s President, Garnett S. Stokes, gave her 2020 State of the University speech Thursday afternoon.

“As the University for New Mexico, we are improving, gathering momentum and making change to better serve our students and our state,” said Stokes.

Garnett Stokes says campus crime decreased in 2019, including a 40% decline in auto thefts. She attributes those numbers to increased surveillance and additional campus officers.

Stokes also says the success rate among students rose to 77%. Now, she’s pushing for affordable education and easier access.

“I expect a UNM diploma to be financially in reach,” said Stokes. “Opportunity is priceless but it shouldn’t be cost-prohibitive.”

The push comes after numbers showed a decline in enrollment in recent years.