UNM prepares to kickoff weeklong Homecoming 2021 festivities

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Katie Williams, Associate Director of UNM Alumni Association

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Alumni Association is gearing up for Homecoming 2021 with a long list of planned events. UNM Associate Director Katie Williams provides the inside scoop on what is in store.

Story Continues Below

Homecoming Week will start on Saturday, Oct. 30, and will run through Saturday, Nov. 6. Many of this year’s homecoming events will allow individuals to participate from anywhere.

  • Black Alumni Chapter Cookout: Oct. 30
  • Faculty & Staff Homecoming Kick-Off Breakfast: Nov. 1
  • Happy Hour at Hodgin: Nov. 2
  • Virtual Wine Tasting: Nov. 2
  • Virtual Paint Night: Nov. 3
  • Diner en Rouge: Nov. 4
  • Homecoming Tailgate: Nov. 6

For more information and the full list of Homecoming events, visit news.unm.edu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES