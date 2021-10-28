UNM prepares to kickoff weeklong Homecoming 2021 festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Alumni Association is gearing up for Homecoming 2021 with a long list of planned events. UNM Associate Director Katie Williams provides the inside scoop on what is in store.

Homecoming Week will start on Saturday, Oct. 30, and will run through Saturday, Nov. 6. Many of this year’s homecoming events will allow individuals to participate from anywhere.

Black Alumni Chapter Cookout: Oct. 30

Faculty & Staff Homecoming Kick-Off Breakfast: Nov. 1

Happy Hour at Hodgin: Nov. 2

Virtual Wine Tasting: Nov. 2

Virtual Paint Night: Nov. 3

Diner en Rouge: Nov. 4

Homecoming Tailgate: Nov. 6

For more information and the full list of Homecoming events, visit news.unm.edu.