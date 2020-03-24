UNM postpones spring 2020 commencement ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico announced on Tuesday, March 24 that the spring 2020 commencement activities will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Commencement was scheduled to take place on May 16 and the postponement includes all related activities including college and school convocations as well as student services centers’ celebrations.

“It is with sincere regret that I share with you the decision to postpone the Spring 2020 commencement ceremony,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes in a press release. “I know that walking across the stage wearing your cap and gown to accept that hard-earned diploma is one of the most significant and memorable parts of the university experience.”

Stokes states that the UNM Faculty Senate is in the process of finding a solution to the issues of grading and providing course credit for the current term. The next Faculty Senate meeting will take place on March 24.

Classes will continue to be held remotely and many started on Monday, March 23 in this format. UNM students are asked to be on the lookout for direct communication from their instructors on how individual courses will be transitioned.

Remote instruction is said to continue through the end of the term on May 16.

Our hearts hurt for our Lobos. This doesn't mean we won't celebrate, it means that we won't get to as planned on May 16th. @PresidentStokes is dedicated to Lobos graduating and will make the decision on what/when commencement will be WITH student input. https://t.co/wvdLYzn84e pic.twitter.com/t1lgXwV1vQ — Univ. of New Mexico (@UNM) March 24, 2020

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources