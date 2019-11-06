Live Now
UNM postpones Air Force game following death of player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the death of University of New Mexico defensive tackle Nahje Flowers, UNM and Air Force have postponed their upcoming game. The game was supposed to be played Saturday, Nov 9 but has been moved to Saturday, November 23.

According to a post on GoLobos.com, details on tickets and parking will be announced at a later time.

Flowers died on Tuesday.

Following the Air Force game, the team’s next game will be on Nov. 16 at Boise State.

According to GoLobos.com, this is the first postponement of a football game since 2001. That year, UNM’s September 15 home football game with New Mexico State was moved to November 21 due to the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.

