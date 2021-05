ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is searching for its next police chief. Former Chief Kevin Maccabe retired last June after 10 years at the helm.

The university has hired a recruitment firm, Ralph Anderson and Associates, to help promote the position nationally. The university has also picked 20 people for a committee to find the right person for the job. Those interested are encouraged to apply by June 11.