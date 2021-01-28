UNM partners with Verizon to improve campus safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico hopes a news partnership will improve safety on campus. UNM signed an agreement with Verizon to install 25 small cell nodes to upgrade its Code Blue poles, which students and staff can use to report safety concerns. The cells work like lower-power antennas to enhance UNM’s wireless connection and make the Blue poles more reliable.

“This project is a two-fold win for The University of New Mexico,” said Mark Reynolds in a UNM Newsroom article, IT Voice associate director. “First, the emergency phones in the designed locations will be replaced with a new blue pole structure, lights, and faceplate. Secondly, the addition of the small cell technology will be deployed at the twenty-five sites across the main, north, and south campuses where Code Blue poles have been located.”

According to UNM Newsroom, the 25 small cell nodes will be going up across main, north and south campuses.