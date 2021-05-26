UNM organization aims to address healthcare workers’ vaccine concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Healthcare workers including those in nursing homes are among those resistant to getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, a group at UNM is working to change that.

Members of Project ECHO are working with other groups nationwide to help build vaccine confidence. They said many nursing home workers are in a wait-and-see mode, others have encountered barriers like paid time off or transportation.

However, residents at nursing homes are still vulnerable to COVID after getting vaccinated and those involved with the project say they’ve found the most important message for building vaccine confidence is to appeal to workers’ desire to help others. “Another message that tested well and people responded well to, getting a COVID-19 vaccine myself will protect the residents at the facility,” said Sanjeev Arora, Director of Echo Institute.

The group learned that employers would increase vaccination rates among workers if it offered paid time off for staff to get the vaccine and recover from any side effects. Also, offering childcare vouchers or holding worksite vaccination drives.