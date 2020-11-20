UNM once again offering ‘First-Year Promise’ covering tuition for eligible freshmen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is once again covering tuition for certain freshmen. for the first time this fall, the university offered the ‘First-Year Promise.’ The program pays tuition for qualifying freshmen who graduated from a New Mexico high school and has a family income below the state’s median income, that’s $50,000 a year. The program is now being offered for the spring semester as well. The money comes from grants as well as state and federal scholarship funds.

“UNM is thrilled to be able to offer this Lobo First-Year Promise to incoming New Mexican students entering in Fall of 2021,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs James Holloway in a UNM Newsroom article. “We want all New Mexicans to know that they have options and that attending the state’s flagship university is well within reach. This program will allow more students to have a choice, and to select a higher education option based on their needs and aspirations, rather than cost.”

According to the UNM Newsroom, the full eligibility requirements are:

Be a New Mexico resident and a graduate of a New Mexico high school within the past 16 months.

Be admitted to UNM for Fall 2021 and attend as a first-time, full-time freshman.

Enroll full-time in and complete a minimum of 15 credit hours in both fall and spring during the 2021-2022 academic year and earn a 2.50 or greater GPA.

Have a family income of $50,000 or less.

Submit the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and all required official admissions documentation (application for admission, transcripts, test scores) by Dec. 1.

