UNM officially welcomes new football coach Danny Gonzales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico officially welcomed its new head football coach, Danny Gonzales, at a news conference Wednesday.

“I’m here to represent the state of New Mexico. I love this place. I’m here to represent the University of New Mexico, not only the athletic department but anything we can do to make the university a better place,” Gonzales said.

The former Valley Viking, as well as safety and punter for the Lobos, previously worked at San Diego State as the defensive coordinator, then at Arizona State for two seasons.

As a native New Mexican, Gonzales says he’s ready to rebuild the program and he’s going to start by bringing in more local talent.

“I promise you this, we’re going to build this program, and I’m a New Mexico kid, and we’re going to recruit New Mexico kids,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales signed a five-year contract at $700,000 per year.