UNM officer condemned for TikTok post staying on the job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico officer who came under fire for a social media post condemned as racist and insensitive, is staying on the job. A TikTok video posted in March by the officer showed a number of videos featuring his experiences as a campus cop.

Earlier this month, KRQE News 13 learned the university is investigating his ‘scanning for Mexicans’ post amid calls from the campus community for his firing. Monday, UNM said the investigation is finished; the full statement reads as follows:

The investigation has been concluded and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. The officer remains employed with UNMPD. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for UNM, Cinnamon Blair

