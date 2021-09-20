UNM offering weekly flu shots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flu season is right around the corner and the University of New Mexico is offering free flu shots once again. Clinics are happening every Saturday until Oct. 30 with the first at Atrisco High School this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Flu shots are available for anyone 6 months or older. UNM will also host other clinics on campus. The following are the dates and locations of each clinic: