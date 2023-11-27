ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Giving Tuesday, a global movement of generosity to help transform communities and the world kicks off November 28. The University of New Mexico is getting the Lobo community involved with several opportunities to give.

Those interested can give to the UNM Gives Campaign which is a partnership with the United Way of North Central New Mexico. Donors can give to United Way or another 501(c)3 through December 15.

The Lobo Food Pantry is another option for donors. The university said they are seeing on average 120 people per day this semester and need donations. Drop boxes have been set up for drop-offs of non-perishable food and personal hygiene products through December 15. The university has a list of items that can be donated on its website.

Physical donations can also be dropped off on Fridays at the pantry by appointment. Email loboresepct@unm.edu with the subject line “Food Pantry” to set up a time.

Donors can give to the Little Lobo Holiday Wish Fund. The university’s goal is to raise $10,000 to give 100 Lobo families $100 gift cards. The university said they want to help student parents who are putting themselves through school while raising children. The last day to donate is December 11.