UNM offering calculus-yoga combo course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is using a new approach to help math students.

This year, 45 students are hoping to tackle calculus by adding 50 minutes of yoga before class. Instructors say the goal of the co-curriculum is to transfer the skills they learn in yoga to calculus.

Students say they’re already noticing a difference.

“Throughout my high school I had a lot of calculus stuff and I was a lot more tired, like sleepy, but when I get in there I’m actually like, ready to stay up,” a student said.

The course combo drew so much attention, UNM says 75 students had signed up. It will be offered again this spring.

