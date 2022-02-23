ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM faculty member put her medical expertise to good use after a passenger went into distress on a flight. “She was having some chest pain, she was a little diaphoretic – so kind of sweaty – and anxious-feeling,” says Sara Daykin.

Daykin is a nursing lecturer at the university and was on a flight from Dallas to Albuquerque when the woman in front of her called a flight attendant for help. She was having some sort of medical episode.

Daykin and a companion quickly stepped in, checking her vitals and giving her oxygen. While it’s not known what the woman suffered from, they were able to rule out a heart attack. “You do hear all of those stories, so I’m very thankful that it was chest pain, sweaty, anxious, and nothing more,” says Daykin.

The paramedics examined the woman once the plane arrived in Albuquerque. The woman did not need to go to the hospital, but she thanked Daykin for her efforts.