ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A virtual town hall is scheduled for Friday to discuss security and parking on UNM’s North Campus. Changes to parking in that area have been made as part of construction on the College of Nursing and Public Health.

However, some medical and nursing students say this has created a safety issue for students who have to walk from parking lots on University. The town hall is scheduled for Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The meeting can be viewed online.