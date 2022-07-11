ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After undergoing a massive craniotomy at the University of New Mexico Hospital, Sen. Pete Campos of Las Vegas is returning to business. The state senator, who has represented New Mexico’s eighth district since 1991, has been battling this benign tumor since his wife noticed he was walking differently back in November.

On Christmas Eve, an MRI revealed the grapefruit-sized tumor. Fast-forward to May, UNM neurosurgeon Dr. Christian Bowers took on the challenge to remove it by making a large upside-down U-shaped incision that took up the entirety of the back of his head. Campos is doing well and says he’s proof that we have a great team at UNM.